UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russia expects the support from China in restoring the balance in peace and stability with the Western countries, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our Western partners can no longer ignore our concerns, unless, of course, they are really interested in peace and stability throughout the world in general and in Europe in particular. Of course, we are counting on the support of China, since it is our closest neighbor and strategic partner," Polyanskiy said.

Polyanskiy pointed out Moscow and Beijing share such relations that allow the two countries to conduct a dialogue on the the most complex international issues and find common ground.

"As evidenced by the results of the talks between the presidents of Russia and China on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, our Chinese partners fully understand and share our concerns and support our position on European security issues," he said.