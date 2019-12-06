Russia Expects Coal Production at 440Mln Tonnes in 2019, Same as in 2018 - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia expects coal production at 440 million tonnes this year, while export will be around 210 million tonnes, virtually unchanged from 2018, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an article in the Energy Policy magazine.

"In 2019, the progressive development of the coal industry continued. Coal production and export is forecast at the previous year's level 440 million tons and 210 million tons, respectively, while the expected level of investment in fixed assets of coal companies will stabilize at 2018 and will be approximately 140 billion rubles [$2.2 billion]," Novak said.

In 2018, coal production amounted to 439.3 million tonnes.