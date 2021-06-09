Russia Expects Continuity of Relations With Germany After Elections - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Moscow expects that Russian-German relations will not change course after the September Bundestag elections, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at the Primakov Readings forum.

"We are, of course, following the processes that are going on in Germany in connection with the upcoming elections... We expect that the results of the elections will help to ensure continuity in our relations. Not just any continuity that is reflected in a regular dialogue, but a continuity that also incorporates the lessons of the past 16 years," Lavrov said.

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said last month that he hoped the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be finished before the German Bundestag elections amid calls for its suspension from the opposition parties.

Nechayev stressed that Russia and Germany had been cooperating on gas supplies for over 50 years.

At the end of May, Armin Laschet, a candidate from the conservative CDU/CSU alliance for the German chancellor announced his support for the Nord Stream 2 project.

Elections to the Bundestag will be held on September 26, 2021. German Chancellor Angel Merkel has repeatedly stated that her current term in office will be her last.