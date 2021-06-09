UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects Continuity Of Relations With Germany After Elections - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Russia Expects Continuity of Relations With Germany After Elections - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Moscow expects that Russian-German relations will not change course after the September Bundestag elections, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at the Primakov Readings forum.

"We are, of course, following the processes that are going on in Germany in connection with the upcoming elections... We expect that the results of the elections will help to ensure continuity in our relations. Not just any continuity that is reflected in a regular dialogue, but a continuity that also incorporates the lessons of the past 16 years," Lavrov said.

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said last month that he hoped the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be finished before the German Bundestag elections amid calls for its suspension from the opposition parties.

Nechayev stressed that Russia and Germany had been cooperating on gas supplies for over 50 years.

At the end of May, Armin Laschet, a candidate from the conservative CDU/CSU alliance for the German chancellor announced his support for the Nord Stream 2 project.

Elections to the Bundestag will be held on September 26, 2021. German Chancellor Angel Merkel has repeatedly stated that her current term in office will be her last.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Nord Alliance May September Gas From Opposition

Recent Stories

Two cops returning from polio duty martyred in Rus ..

46 seconds ago

El Salvador first country to approve bitcoin as le ..

47 seconds ago

Ryanair, British Airways Under Investigation Over ..

49 seconds ago

Trump Calls on Other Countries to Join Nigeria in ..

50 seconds ago

Exports increase by 13.97% in 11 months

52 seconds ago

EGC Annuls EU Council Acts on Fund-Freezing Measur ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.