The Russian Ministry of Finance expects a final court decision on Ukraine's Eurobond debt by the summer of 2020, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Russian Ministry of Finance expects a final court decision on Ukraine 's Eurobond debt by the summer of 2020 , Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said.

"Our legal team that leads these cases believes that the final decision will be announced closer to the summer. We will have to wait six more months. Time is passing by, the interest is accumulating. There is some $4.5 billion with interest," the minister told reporters.