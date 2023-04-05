Russia Expects Creation of International Investigation Commission on Nord Stream - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow expects that an international commission will be created to investigate the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipeline.

"I will mention first of all the sabotage that took place in September 2022 on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

We hope, Mr. Ambassador, that the Danish side supports our proposal to establish an independent international commission to determine all the circumstances of what happened," Putin said at a credentials ceremony in Moscow.