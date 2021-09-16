Russia Expects Czech Republic to Release Franchetti - Foreign Ministery

Moscow expects Czech authorities to release Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, who was detained on Sunday at the Prague airport on the order of Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"We expect the Czech side to release the Russian citizen as soon as possible and receive answers to our inquiries about the reasons and motives for his detention," Zakharova told a press briefing, adding that Moscow calls on Prague to "make a balanced decision and prevent the politicization" of the case.

Nonetheless, the spokeswoman also said that Moscow is worried that Kiev and Prague, despite their statements about Franchetti's detention, will politicize this case.