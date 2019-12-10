Russia Expects Disengagement of Forces in Donbas to Continue - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russia expects that the disengagement of forces in Donbas will continue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We expect the disengagement of forces to gradually continue and hope that mine clearance works and works to remove military fortifications will be conducted in areas of disengagement," Putin said at a press conference after the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

According to the Russian leader, this work needs to be synchronized with the political reforms in Ukraine stipulated by the Minsk agreements.

"First of all, we are talking about introducing amendments to the country's [Ukraine's] constitution, fixing the special status of Donbas on a permanent basis. Of course, it is necessary to extend the term of the agreement on the special status of certain regions of Donbas and finally to make this norm permanent, as provided by the Minsk agreements, which I mentioned at the beginning," Putin added.