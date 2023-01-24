UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects Eswatini's King to Attend Russia-Africa Summit in July - Lavrov

Moscow expects King of Eswatini Mswati III to take part in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit scheduled to take place this summer in St. Petersburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MBABANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Moscow expects King of Eswatini Mswati III to take part in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit scheduled to take place this summer in St. Petersburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov arrived in Eswatini earlier on Tuesday as part of his African tour. He held talks with Foreign Minister Thuli Dladla and is expected to meet with acting Minister of National Defense and Security Prince Sicalo Dlamini and Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini.

"His Majesty King of Eswatini attended the first summit, which was held in Sochi in October 2019, and he has been invited to the upcoming event in St. Petersburg.

At President (Vladimir) Putin's request, and as instructed by him, I have confirmed that we very much look forward to His Majesty's participation in this summit," Lavrov said following his talks with Dladla.

Earlier in the month, it was announced that the second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum will take place from July 26-29, 2023.

The first Russia-Africa Summit took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019 and was co-hosted by Egypt. Participants outlined priority areas for economic cooperation with measurable goals for the coming years in areas such as security, trade, cooperation within international platforms, science, technology and culture.

