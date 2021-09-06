UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects EU Clarifications On Carbon Tax - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:39 PM

Russia has requested the European Union to provide clarifications regarding the new carbon tax, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021)

"The EU has invented a new carbon footprint tax, an additional tax on products that the EU believes have a carbon footprint exceeding the level established by the EU itself," Lavrov said in his address at the St.

Petersburg branch of the Russian Defense Ministry's Girls Boarding school.

Russian lawyers came to the conclusion that this contradicts regulations of the World Trade Organization, the minister continued.

"We raised this issue before the EU and asked it to provide explanations, we are waiting for some reaction," Lavrov added.

