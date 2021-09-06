Russia Expects EU Clarifications on Carbon Tax - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Russia has requested the European Union to provide clarifications regarding the new carbon tax, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The EU has invented a new carbon footprint tax, an additional tax on products that the EU believes have a carbon footprint exceeding the level established by the EU itself," Lavrov said in his address at the St.

Petersburg branch of the Russian Defense Ministry's Girls Boarding school.

Russian lawyers came to the conclusion that this contradicts regulations of the World Trade Organization, the minister continued.

"We raised this issue before the EU and asked it to provide explanations, we are waiting for some reaction," Lavrov added.