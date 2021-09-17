Russia Expects Evacuated UNAMA Staff Returns to Kabul in 'Very Near' Future - Deputy Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Moscow expects that the personnel from the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), that were evacuated from Afghanistan following the Taliban's (banned in Russia) takeover, could return to Kabul in the near future, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said on Friday.

"We do support the work carried out by UNAMA to coordinate the international assistance in Afghanistan. We expect that the mission staff, which have been evacuated, will be able to return to Kabul in the very near future," Evstigneeva said after the UN Security Council unanimously voted to extend the mandate of UNAMA for another six months.