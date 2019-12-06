Russia Expects From Normandy Four Summit Additional Agreements to End Conflict - Lavrov

Russia expects from the upcoming Normandy Four summit additional agreements that will help end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia expects from the upcoming Normandy Four summit additional agreements that will help end the conflict in eastern Ukraine Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"What will we expect from the Normandy format? We will expect additional agreements that will make it possible to end this conflict, ensure reliable security for people in Donbas, ensure their rights, which are enshrined in the Minsk agreements - the so-called law on a special status," Lavrov said at the Mediterranean Dialogues conference.

The meeting of the Normandy Four leaders on settlement in Ukraine will be held on December 9 in Paris.