Russia Expects G7 To Agree Joint Stance On Renewing G8 Format - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:25 PM

Russia Expects G7 to Agree Joint Stance on Renewing G8 Format - Foreign Ministry

The G7, a group comprising the world's seven leading economies, needs to form a consensus regarding whether Russia should rejoin the group and then send it an official invitation, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The G7, a group comprising the world's seven leading economies, needs to form a consensus regarding whether Russia should rejoin the group and then send it an official invitation, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Russia should return to what used to be G8. His French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, whose country is hosting the annual G7 summit this week, suggested that Russia be invited to the group when the United States chairs it in 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that his country saw any form of dialogue with G7 nations as useful.

"If the G7 countries want to use this opportunity for dialogue with Russia, if this is what they want, they should frame it accordingly ... submit to Russia for consideration. It requires a consolidated position," Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Russia was uninvited from G8 summits in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia. This happened despite Moscow repeatedly stressing the referendum that decided the move was held in accordance with international law.

