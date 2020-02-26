UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects Good Results From Talks With Turkey On Idlib - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:46 PM

Russia Expects Good Results From Talks With Turkey on Idlib - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia expects good results from its upcoming talks with Turkey on the situation in Syria's Idlib, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russia expects good results from its upcoming talks with Turkey on the situation in Syria's Idlib, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

The negotiations, aimed at finding a way to ease tensions in Syria's north-west, will start later in the day in Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that his country expects the talks to result in a lasting ceasefire in Idlib.

"The expectations are the same as usual. We expect good results," Bogdanov said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Same Ankara From

Recent Stories

Violent attacks on Muslims expose Hindu extremism: ..

6 minutes ago

Sugarcane cultivation should be started immediatel ..

16 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Iran Rises to 139, ..

16 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) to ..

16 minutes ago

Efforts on card by MoHR to redraft regional strate ..

16 minutes ago

Danone sees 100-mn-euro hit from coronavirus in Q1 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.