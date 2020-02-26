Russia Expects Good Results From Talks With Turkey on Idlib - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia expects good results from its upcoming talks with Turkey on the situation in Syria's Idlib, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russia expects good results from its upcoming talks with Turkey on the situation in Syria's Idlib, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

The negotiations, aimed at finding a way to ease tensions in Syria's north-west, will start later in the day in Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that his country expects the talks to result in a lasting ceasefire in Idlib.

"The expectations are the same as usual. We expect good results," Bogdanov said.