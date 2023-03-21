Russia Expects Growth of Food Exports to China - Putin

Moscow expects to see the growth of Russian food exports to the Chinese market, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Moscow expects to see the growth of Russian food exports to the Chinese market, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Relevant ministries and departments are working to ensure the quality standards of the supplied products, improve the conditions for mutual access to food products.

All this allows us to count on further growth in Russian food exports to the capacious Chinese market, and will contribute to increasing the level of food security in both our countries," Putin said after the meeting of Russian and Chinese top level government delegations.