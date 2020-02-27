Russia Expects Guterres to Start Arbitration Probe Into Visa Denials by US - Zakharova

Russia expects United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to start an arbitration probe into visa denials by the United States to Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russia expects United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to start an arbitration probe into visa denials by the United States to Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"In UN resolution 17/195 ... it is indicated that if a situation with visa issuance is not resolved within a reasonable time, we can seriously consider the possibility of applying to arbitration stipulated by the agreement on UN headquarters from 1947 between the UN and US," the spokeswoman said.

According to Zakharova, Guterres has the right to initiate such a probe.

"Obviously, such a reasonable period [of time] has already expired, and we expect concrete steps from UN Secretary-General Gutteres to initiate arbitration proceedings in connection with the US violating its international obligations arising from its [US] status of the UN host state, he [Gutteres] has all legal grounds for this," she added.

Zakharova also assessed the issue of denials to grant visas to Russian diplomats in detail.

"It is better to talk about this issue not as [visa] issuance, but as the denial [to issue visas], since the situation remains very critical. The last meeting of the UN committee on relations with the host country, which took place on February 25, showed that no progress can be seen on this issue," Zakharova said.

Zakharova recalled that 18 representatives of Russia were denied visas and they were not able to participate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in September.

"This way, Washington is trying to select delegates and experts to participate in the UN events, thereby creating serious obstacles to the work of delegations from other countries. This is a gross violation of international obligations by Washington as the US is the host country of the UN," the spokeswoman said.