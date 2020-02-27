UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects Guterres To Start Arbitration Probe Into Visa Denials By US - Zakharova

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:12 PM

Russia Expects Guterres to Start Arbitration Probe Into Visa Denials by US - Zakharova

Russia expects United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to start an arbitration probe into visa denials by the United States to Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russia expects United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to start an arbitration probe into visa denials by the United States to Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"In UN resolution 17/195 ... it is indicated that if a situation with visa issuance is not resolved within a reasonable time, we can seriously consider the possibility of applying to arbitration stipulated by the agreement on UN headquarters from 1947 between the UN and US," the spokeswoman said.

According to Zakharova, Guterres has the right to initiate such a probe.

"Obviously, such a reasonable period [of time] has already expired, and we expect concrete steps from UN Secretary-General Gutteres to initiate arbitration proceedings in connection with the US violating its international obligations arising from its [US] status of the UN host state, he [Gutteres] has all legal grounds for this," she added.

Zakharova also assessed the issue of denials to grant visas to Russian diplomats in detail.

"It is better to talk about this issue not as [visa] issuance, but as the denial [to issue visas], since the situation remains very critical. The last meeting of the UN committee on relations with the host country, which took place on February 25, showed that no progress can be seen on this issue," Zakharova said.

Zakharova recalled that 18 representatives of Russia were denied visas and they were not able to participate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in September.

"This way, Washington is trying to select delegates and experts to participate in the UN events, thereby creating serious obstacles to the work of delegations from other countries. This is a gross violation of international obligations by Washington as the US is the host country of the UN," the spokeswoman said.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Russia Washington Progress United States February September Visa All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency unites industry leaders in GSIA s ..

15 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

28 minutes ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

30 minutes ago

Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

32 minutes ago

Zimbabwe risks 'deep humanitarian' crisis, IMF war ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish citizens returning from Iran to be quarant ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.