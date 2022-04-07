UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects Helsinki To Decide Swiftly On Return Of Artworks - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 12:37 AM

Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Return of Artworks - Foreign Ministry

Russia expects from Helsinki an early decision on the return of detained Russian artworks in full, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Russia expects from Helsinki an early decision on the return of detained Russian artworks in full, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On April 2-3, Finnish customs authorities, citing a possible violation of the regime of the so-called sanctions against Russia on the Russian-Finnish border, detained three vehicles en route through the territory of Finland to Russia," she said.

"They carried out the transit transportation of cultural property belonging to the State Hermitage, the State Tretyakov Gallery and the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, previously exhibited in Italy (Milan and Udina) and Japan (Chiba)," she recalled.

According to Zakharova, on April 5, in the presence of employees of the Russian Embassy in Finland, the cargo was temporarily placed in a specially equipped storage facility at the Ateneum Art Museum in Helsinki, pending the end of the proceedings.

"The Finnish authorities were informed of the requirement that sealed packages should not be opened," Zakharova said, adding that Helsinki is now waiting for clarification from the European Commission.

"In fact, this situation can be described in two words legal lawlessness. We are talking about the detention, in violation of international law, of cultural property belonging to the Russian Federation and temporarily located abroad under state guarantees of countries in which exhibitions of these objects were organized on a non-commercial basis in cooperation with our museums," she said.

"We are waiting for the prompt decision of the Finnish authorities to ensure the return of our works of art to the Russian Federation in full," the spokeswoman concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Fine Vehicles Helsinki Milan Italy Japan Finland April Border From

Recent Stories

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launch ..

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

21 seconds ago
 Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharki ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Min ..

22 seconds ago
 US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to ..

US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to Ukraine - Pentagon

25 seconds ago
 US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of ..

US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of Demand Destruction in Oil - E ..

27 seconds ago
 Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as di ..

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as dishonest

47 minutes ago
 UN Relief Chief Heads to Ukraine to Discuss Additi ..

UN Relief Chief Heads to Ukraine to Discuss Additional $50Mln in Aid - Spokesper ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.