Russia Expects IAEA-Tehran Problematic Issues to Be Resolved - Envoy in Vienna

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Russia is counting on the resolution of problematic issues between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Tehran on undeclared nuclear material, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Thursday.

Speaking at a session of the IAEA board of Governors, Ulyanov noted the importance of the trip of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran on November 22-23 and establishing personal contact with the new administration of President Ebrahim Raisi.

"As we understand, this visit at least helped the two sides to better understand each other's approaches. We hope that this will contribute to the speedy final resolution of the remaining problematic issues on the origin of the detected particles of undeclared nuclear material at three sites in Iran," Ulyanov said.

He also pointed to some progress on the uranium metal topic. In mid-November, the IAEA carried out an inspection at one of the declared nuclear facilities in Iran, expressing the hope that this would help solve the problem.

"We consider it important for Tehran to ensure the required interaction and provide the necessary explanations in order to remove problematic topics from the Council's agenda," Ulyanov said, stressing that Moscow hopes that the IAEA and Iran will find a mutually acceptable way out and agree on protocols in the near future audits taking into account current practice and the concerns of both parties.