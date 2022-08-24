Russia Expects IAEA Trip to Zaporizhzhia NPP to Happen Soon - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Russia expects International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible and confirm the real situation on the ground, Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"We expect that the IAEA trip mission will take place in the very near future and the agency experts will confirm the real situation at the station.

We stand ready to extend maximum support possible to resolve all organizational issues," Nebenzia told a UNSC meeting.

"The (Russian) ministry of defense stands ready to provide the IAEA with high resolution photos which show the weaponry ... is not located on the territory of the station," Nebenzia added.

Ukraine, the ambassador noted, continues shelling the NPP and the situation has deteriorated since the last UNSC meeting which took place about two weeks ago.