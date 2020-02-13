UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects Iraqi Parliament Speaker's Visit In 2020 - Ambassador To Baghdad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:46 PM

The speaker of Iraq's unicameral legislature, Mohamed Halbusi, is expected to pay a visit to Russia in 2020, as his visit has been delayed over protests in the Middle Eastern country, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov has said in an interview with Sputnik

He specified that Russian and Iraqi interdepartmental delegations and business people had called off some of important visits to Baghdad and Moscow, respectively, planned for 2019, over the tough political situation in Iraq.

"The speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Mohamed Halbusi, and heads of some of the parliamentary committees have postponed their visits to Russia to this year," Maksimov said.

Since October 2019, Iraqi protesters have been calling for cabinet dismissal, corruption fight and better living conditions.

