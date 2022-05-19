Russia Expects Israel to Take More Objective Stance on Conflict in Ukraine - Diplomat

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Russia expects that Israel will take a more objective position on the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

Moscow was disappointed by the anti-Russian statements of a number of Israeli officials, the diplomat said, noting that this does not correspond to the nature of friendly relations between the two countries.

"We expect our Israeli partners to take a more balanced, objective position in the context of the situation in Ukraine," Bogdanov told reporters.