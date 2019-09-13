Russia Expects Israeli Leadership for 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Moscow is expecting the Israeli leadership for the 75th anniversary of the Victory in World War Two on May 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"Of course, we are expecting the leaders of Israel for the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War on Red Square on May 9.

And the Israeli leadership reaffirms its commitment to all those events that are designed to perpetuate the memory of the heroes," Lavrov said after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.