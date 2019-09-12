Russia Expects Italian Newspaper to Refute False Info About Alleged Moscow-Lega Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russia expects Italy's Corriere Della Sera, which claimed in its article that an employee of the Russian Embassy in Rome took part in a meeting on an alleged deal between Moscow and the right-wing Lega party, to refute false information in this publication and urges the newspaper to apologize to the diplomat, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in September, Corriere Della Sera said that it identified one of the three Russian nationals, who reportedly met with Lega leadership in Moscow last year, as the embassy's First Secretary Andrei Kharchenko, who received accreditation for working for the diplomatic mission in July. During the meeting, the parties allegedly discussed a deal on the financing of Lega by Russia. Last week, the Russian Embassy in Rome said that the article was "slanderous" and requested an official refutation of information in the article.

"The Russian Embassy in Rome has sent a relevant refutation to the newspaper, but it was not published even a week after the publication, which can simply be called a slander. We expect the Italian newspaper to publish a retraction based on the materials that the Russian Embassy sent to the Italian newspaper, as well as an apology to the Russian diplomat," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman noted that Moscow would monitor the situation and publish the refutation on the ministry's website as soon as it was received.

Zakharova stressed that Moscow-Rome relations "were developing well despite such provocations."

Lega faced accusations of collusion with Russia for the first time in February, when L'Espresso magazine published an investigation claiming that Moscow wanted to sponsor the Italian party to help it with the European parliament elections that took place in May.

The magazine reported that on October 18, 2018, when then-Deputy Prime Minister and incumbent Lega leader Matteo Salvini visited Moscow, a meeting between his aide, Gianluca Savoini, and three unnamed Russian men took place in the Russian capital, during which potential deals on the supply of diesel and financial support for Lega were discussed.

The meeting reportedly took place hours after Salvini allegedly met his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Kozak, to negotiate these deals. The publication claimed that the financial support was going to be transferred to Lega via a deal between Russia's oil giant, Rosneft, and Italy's Eni.

The reports were denied by Rosneft, Eni and Savoini. Rosneft demanded that La Stampa newspaper, which printed a preview of the same investigation, retract the story. Ilya Dzhus, a spokesman for Kozak, said the article was based on unsubstantiated speculations.