Russia Expects Its Delegation to Receive Visas in Time for UNGA - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The majority of Russian delegation members who are expected to attend the UN General Assembly have not yet received visas, however the diplomats expect to receive them in time, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"So far, there have been no official refusals to issue visas to members of the delegation. The passports of the delegates, who had not yet received a visa, were not returned by the US side," Zakharova told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, the spokeswoman stated that she received a visa to the United States. On Wednesday, Zakharova said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and several other senior officials received visas as well, however the the participation of many members of the delegation is still uncertain.

"As for restrictions on movement in the United States, in New York, I have no information on this issue, I can't say anything, the logistics issue remains open," Zakharova said.

The 77th UNGA high-level week, which runs from September 13-27, marks the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Direct flights between Russia and the United States were suspended soon after the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine on February 24.