UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects Joint Efforts To Help Avoid Negative Developments In Middle East - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:42 PM

Russia Expects Joint Efforts to Help Avoid Negative Developments in Middle East - Putin

Russia expects that joint efforts will allow to avoid negative developments in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Saturday after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russia expects that joint efforts will allow to avoid negative developments in the middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Saturday after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We hope that our joint efforts, our joint steps� just for what we meet, including today with the Federal Chancellor in Moscow � will prevent such an unfavorable development of events," Putin said, answering a question about ways to normalize the situation in the Middle East.

Putin hopes that the situation will not escalate into large-scale military conflicts in the Middle East, otherwise it will be a disaster for the whole world.

"The fact is there is a war there, we already see a so-called low intensity conflict.

But these are military operations, people are being killed. This is a fact. I would very much like to avoid large-scale military operations. If this happens, this would be a disaster not only for the region, the Middle East, but also for the whole world," Putin said, commenting on the situation in the Middle East.

According to the president, such actions will lead to new flows of refugees, not only to Europe, but also to other regions.

"It will be a humanitarian disaster, an inter-religious disaster, an economic disaster, because it will lead to destruction or enormous damage to the global economy and global energy," he added.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Europe German Vladimir Putin Lead Middle East Angela Merkel Refugee

Recent Stories

Absentee funeral prayer offered for Sultan Qaboos

8 minutes ago

3-day Int'l conference on Indus Script concludes

5 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of aerial firin ..

7 minutes ago

District Bar Association Lalamusa elections 2020 h ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Expects Fighting in Libya to Stop at Midnigh ..

7 minutes ago

Kashmiri people's rights being denied as India pre ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.