Russia Expects Joint Efforts to Help Avoid Negative Developments in Middle East - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Russia expects that joint efforts will allow to avoid negative developments in the middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Saturday after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We hope that our joint efforts, our joint steps� just for what we meet, including today with the Federal Chancellor in Moscow � will prevent such an unfavorable development of events," Putin said, answering a question about ways to normalize the situation in the Middle East.

Putin hopes that the situation will not escalate into large-scale military conflicts in the Middle East, otherwise it will be a disaster for the whole world.

"The fact is there is a war there, we already see a so-called low intensity conflict.

But these are military operations, people are being killed. This is a fact. I would very much like to avoid large-scale military operations. If this happens, this would be a disaster not only for the region, the Middle East, but also for the whole world," Putin said, commenting on the situation in the Middle East.

According to the president, such actions will lead to new flows of refugees, not only to Europe, but also to other regions.

"It will be a humanitarian disaster, an inter-religious disaster, an economic disaster, because it will lead to destruction or enormous damage to the global economy and global energy," he added.