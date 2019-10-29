Russia Expects Kurdish Militia to Pullot from Tuirkish Border on Time - Lavrentyev

(@imziishan)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russia is hoping that Kurdish militia in Syria will be able to withdraw its forces from the border zone with Turkey on time, Russian special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Monday.

"Let's hope, we'll see.

I wouldn't say that there are no guarantees [that they will not have time to withdraw their forces within the 150-hour period stipulated by the memorandum]. An agreement has been reached between our presidents, which means that both presidents gave certain guarantees. Let's wait and see," Lavrentyev told reporters in Geneva.

The deadline for the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the 30-kilometer border zone in northeastern Syria, stipulated by the Russian-Turkish memorandum, expires at 6.00 pm Moscow time (15:00 GMT) on Tuesday.