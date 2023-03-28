Russia Expects Lavrov to Participate in UN Security Council Meetings in April - Nebenzia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Russia is expecting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to engage in United Nations Security Council meetings in April, Russia's Envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"We are expecting Minister Lavrov to come... to our signature events," Nebenzia told reporters.

Russia will chair the UN Security Council for the month of April.