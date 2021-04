Russia is expecting a visit of Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in near future, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russia is expecting a visit of Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri in near future, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We are waiting for Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Russia in the coming days," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.