Russia Expects NATO's Reaction On Letter About Principle Of Indivisible Security - Lavrov

Published February 01, 2022

Russia Expects NATO's Reaction on Letter About Principle of Indivisible Security - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russia expects a reaction from every NATO member on a letter about the principle of indivisible security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We are expecting a prompt response.

It should not take much time - after all, we are talking about clarifying the understanding on the basis of which your president (or prime minister) signed the relevant obligations," Lavrov said in his letter to heads of foreign ministries of several European countries, Canada and the United States, which was published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

