UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects New Japanese Foreign Minister To Pay Visit By Year's End - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:20 PM

Russia Expects New Japanese Foreign Minister to Pay Visit by Year's End - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Moscow expects newly-appointed Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to visit Russia by the end of this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Monday.

"When [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov] was in New York he had his first meeting with the Japanese counterpart and he invited Minister Motegi to visit the Russian Federation.

We expect this visit to take place by the end of the current year," Morgulov told reporters.

Motegi was appointed as the new Japanese foreign minister in September.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit New York September

Recent Stories

Zardari’s plea for shifting him from jail to hos ..

7 minutes ago

Babar Azam’s century in vain as Sindh beat Centr ..

31 minutes ago

Torture due to refusal to tea: Woman approaches po ..

34 minutes ago

U19 cricketers Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah fin ..

1 hour ago

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s petition today

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.95 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.