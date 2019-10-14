(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Moscow expects newly-appointed Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to visit Russia by the end of this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Monday.

"When [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov] was in New York he had his first meeting with the Japanese counterpart and he invited Minister Motegi to visit the Russian Federation.

We expect this visit to take place by the end of the current year," Morgulov told reporters.

Motegi was appointed as the new Japanese foreign minister in September.