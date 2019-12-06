UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects Normandy Four Meeting To Help Crisis Settlement In Ukraine - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:10 PM

Moscow is set for serious work at the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) summit in Paris, and expects the meeting to help solve the crisis in Ukraine, preserving the Minsk agreements as the only means of crisis settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

"Our attitude is serious.

One expectation is to help the settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict in the southeast of that country, to ensure once again a common understanding of the lack of alternative to the Minsk agreements implementation, and to prevent any erosion of these accords," Peskov told reporters.

"And, in addition, to hold such important bilateral meetings with [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron, German Chancellor [Angela] Merkel, and Ukrainian President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy," he said.

