UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects Objective Assessment Of Situation At ZNPP From IAEA - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Russia Expects Objective Assessment of Situation at ZNPP From IAEA - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia expects to see an objective assessment of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from experts sent by the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We expect objectivity.

Although all the others who are involved in this visit in one way or another, with its preparation and attempts to make it difficult, they clearly do not want the IAEA mission to draw objective conclusions," Lavrov said during a meeting with students, adding that Russia takes all measures to ensure safety at the ZNPP and let IAEA experts do their work.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Visit All From

Recent Stories

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

31 minutes ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

36 minutes ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

1 hour ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

2 hours ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the c ..

Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the country.

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.