Russia Expects Objective Assessment of Situation at ZNPP From IAEA - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russia expects to see an objective assessment of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from experts sent by the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We expect objectivity.

Although all the others who are involved in this visit in one way or another, with its preparation and attempts to make it difficult, they clearly do not want the IAEA mission to draw objective conclusions," Lavrov said during a meeting with students, adding that Russia takes all measures to ensure safety at the ZNPP and let IAEA experts do their work.