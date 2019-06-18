Russia Expects Oman Gulf Incident Not to Escalate to Military Conflict - Naryshkin

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow expects that the recent incident with two oil takers in the Gulf of Oman will not escalate to a military conflict and it also favors thorough probe into the incident, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Moscow expects that the recent incident with two oil takers in the Gulf of Oman will not escalate to a military conflict and it also favors thorough probe into the incident, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Tuesday.

Two oil tankers, Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair, were hit by explosions on June 13 in the Gulf of Oman.

While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States immediately accused Iran of sabotaging the vessels. Iran refuted these allegations as unsubstantiated.

"We expect that the conflict will not enter its heavy phase, I mean we expect that there will be no military actions. There is a need for a thorough investigation. The real author of this very dangerous provocation should be identified," Naryshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the international security forum in the Russian city of Ufa.