Russia Expects Open Skies Treaty Participants to Remain Compliant- Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia intends to fully comply with all the provisions of the Open Skies Treaty as long as it is in force, and expects other signatories of the deal to respect it as well, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday.

Later in the day, the United States is set to submit an official notice of its withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty over Russia's alleged violations. Within six months to follow, the US will cease its participation in the agreement, which allows signatories to conduct military surveillance flights over each other's territory.

"The approach should be pragmatic. As long as the treaty remains in force, we intend to fully comply with all the rights and obligations envisioned by the treaty," Grushko said, when asked whether Russia plans to discuss the US' withdrawal with other participating nations.

"We assume that all the other countries will act like this and have a scrupulous approach to the obligations they have as participants of the treaty," Grushko added.