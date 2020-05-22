UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects Open Skies Treaty Participants To Remain Compliant- Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Russia Expects Open Skies Treaty Participants to Remain Compliant- Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia intends to fully comply with all the provisions of the Open Skies Treaty as long as it is in force, and expects other signatories of the deal to respect it as well, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday.

Later in the day, the United States is set to submit an official notice of its withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty over Russia's alleged violations. Within six months to follow, the US will cease its participation in the agreement, which allows signatories to conduct military surveillance flights over each other's territory.

"The approach should be pragmatic. As long as the treaty remains in force, we intend to fully comply with all the rights and obligations envisioned by the treaty," Grushko said, when asked whether Russia plans to discuss the US' withdrawal with other participating nations.

"We assume that all the other countries will act like this and have a scrupulous approach to the obligations they have as participants of the treaty," Grushko added.

Related Topics

Russia United States All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia Should Hold Major COVID-19 Antibody Study a ..

4 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 22, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Pakistan all set to counter impending locust invas ..

14 minutes ago

Japan consumer prices log first drop in more than ..

14 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Russian economy to shrink 9.5% in Q2 in virus stan ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.