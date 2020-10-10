Russia Expects Open Skies Treaty to Be Implemented in Full in 2021 - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is counting on the full implementation of the Open Skies Treaty (OST) in 2021, even despite new challenges and previous destructive actions of some parties to the treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

"The force majeure associated with the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic tests the strength of the operation of the Open Skies Treaty. The no-fly pause significantly weakened the inspection mechanism, led to the cancellation of scheduled quota observation flights during the most favorable weather period from April to October of this year. Some selective quota flights, which began in August, in our opinion, give hope that the main component of the open skies regime will be free of painful 'arrhythmia,'" Ryabkov said during his speech at the opening of the fourth conference to review the implementation of the Open Skies Treaty, which was published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The successful distribution of active quotas for observation flights for 2021 testifies to the continued interest of the OST member states in its practical implementation. Next year, we look forward to the full functioning of the treaty, if the COVID-19 epidemic does not prevent this again," he said.

Washington's decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty has already caused serious damage to European security, Ryabkov said.

"Russia once again expresses regret over the US decision to withdraw from the treaty. This step, which did not surprise us against the background of Washington's common line on international agreements, including in the field of non-proliferation and disarmament, has already caused serious damage to the set of agreements in arms control and has been a severe blow to European security," he said.

Russia also believes that with US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, Washington's NATO allies may have a conflict of obligations, which must be ruled out, Ryabkov noted.

"Leaving the OST, its participant withdraws from relevant legal commitment, primarily to receive observation flights over its territory.

At the same time, if this state is a member of the alliance, then it can request information from its allies about third countries, and we do not know of any exceptions regarding data obtained during Open Skies missions. However, the OST (paragraph 4 of Section I of Article IX and Section IV of Article IX) clearly states that such data can only be obtained by a State Party and it must use it exclusively to achieve the goals of the treaty," he said.

According to the deputy minister, the allies of the state withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty may thus have a conflict of obligations.

"We consider it necessary to rule it out, confirming that the provisions of the OST have priority in this case. We appealed to the participating states with a proposal to fix the corresponding understanding by exchanging notes. I will not hide the fact that the reaction of some of them disappointed us. The lack of readiness to clearly confirm their treaty obligations leads to to serious reflections about their true intentions. The conversation on this topic is not over. Let's continue the analysis of the situation from the angle of our possible reciprocal steps," the diplomat said.

Russia will determine its further line regarding the Open Skies Treaty, taking into account the actions of other parties to the treaty, Ryabkov said.

"Despite the objective and subjective challenges to the Open Skies regime, we believe that the Treaty retains the potential to 'remain in line' with legally binding international agreements in this sphere, contributes to strengthening security and mutual trust," he said.

"At the same time, we will determine our further line in relation to the OST taking into account the statements and actions of its other participants, including following the results of the current review conference," the deputy minister said.