Russia Expects OSCE Reaction to Threats to Employees of Sputnik Estonia - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russia expects Harlem Desir, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) representative on freedom of the media, to express a reaction to the threats to employees of Sputnik Estonia, Russian deputy envoy to the international organization, Maxim Buyakevich, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency announced that employees of Sputnik Estonia had received letters from the Baltic country's Police and Border Guard board that warned about possible criminal prosecution unless they stopped working for the news agency by January 1, 2020. The Estonian authorities cited the 2014 EU sanctions as a pretext for possible legal action.

"We and the office of the OSCE representative on freedom of the media are now focusing on the situation around Sputnik Estonia.

We are in contact with the [Desir's] office. We have already informed Desir's office about our concerns. We are controlling the situation and will follow his [Desir's] reaction," Buyakevich said on late Wednesday.

He pointed out that Russia would use OSCE mechanisms to protect the interests of Sputnik Estonia.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said in a press briefing that he would look into the case.

Russian media in Estonia and its two Baltic neighbors have been frequently targeted by authorities. The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the three nations of a coordinated crackdown on media, which is not in line with the principle of freedom of expression.