VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russia expects the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) to duly reflect in its reports on the Ukrainian government's arbitrary ban of pro-opposition broadcasters, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE Vladimir Zheglov said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a five-year ban order on television channels 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, as well as imposed sanctions on their owner, Taras Kozak, who is a member of parliament from the Opposition Platform For Life party.

"As far as we know, this story is already in sight of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media. We count on the OSCE SMM to closely monitor the developments as well and reflect them in its reports," Zheglov said at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

The Russian diplomat stressed that Kiev disconnected the opposition tv channels "instantly and without any court trial or decision of regulators," which he said pointed to a "systemic cleansing of dissent in [Ukraine's] media."

The Ukrainian government banned the three opposition channels from national broadcast frequencies and has asked YouTube to ban their accounts, too. Additionally, their assets were frozen, licenses suspended or annulled, and financial transactions out of Ukraine blocked, among other sanctions. The same measures were applied to Kozak.

Moscow has slammed the ban as violating both European and global values and standards.