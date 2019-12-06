UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects Paris Summit To Yield Security Guarantees For Eastern Ukrainians - Lavrov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:47 PM

Russia Expects Paris Summit to Yield Security Guarantees for Eastern Ukrainians - Lavrov

The leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will hopefully come up with new arrangements at their Paris summit on how to enhance security and human rights in Donbas, the Russian foreign minister said Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will hopefully come up with new arrangements at their Paris summit on how to enhance security and human rights in Donbas, the Russian foreign minister said Friday.

The leaders will meet on Monday in an effort to revive the peace process in eastern Ukraine, after the government and pro-independence fighters blamed each other for breaching Minsk Accords.

"We expect additional agreements that will ensure an end to this conflict, guarantee security of people in Donbas and their rights, as stipulated in the Minsk agreements," Sergey Lavrov told reporters in Rome.

Speaking at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum, the top Russian diplomat said that his country wanted a clearer peace strategy from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in light of controversial statements coming from his cabinet, more recently from the foreign minister, who threatened to quit the Minsk process.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Threatened France Germany Minsk Paris Rome From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Turkey Intends to Solve Problems With US Over S-40 ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Showed Will to Achieve Peace in Donbas D ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Expects From Normandy Four Summit Additiona ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Italy Will Join St. Petersburg Intern ..

3 minutes ago

Donors pledge US$1.2 bn to UNHCR for refugee prote ..

49 minutes ago

Corporations Participate in Russia-Ukraine Gas Tal ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.