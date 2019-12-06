Russia Expects Paris Summit to Yield Security Guarantees for Eastern Ukrainians - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The leaders of France Russia and Ukraine will hopefully come up with new arrangements at their Paris summit on how to enhance security and human rights in Donbas, the Russian foreign minister said Friday.

The leaders will meet on Monday in an effort to revive the peace process in eastern Ukraine, after the government and pro-independence fighters blamed each other for breaching Minsk Accords.

"We expect additional agreements that will ensure an end to this conflict, guarantee security of people in Donbas and their rights, as stipulated in the Minsk agreements," Sergey Lavrov told reporters in Rome.

Speaking at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum, the top Russian diplomat said that his country wanted a clearer peace strategy from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in light of controversial statements coming from his cabinet, more recently from the foreign minister, who threatened to quit the Minsk process.