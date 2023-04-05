Russia Expects Partners to Adhere to Principles of Equality in Bilateral Relations - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia expects its foreign partners to adhere to the principles of equality and mutual consideration of interests in bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We expect our partners to adhere to the principles of equality and mutual consideration of interests in their relations with us.

It is precisely these approaches that are laid down in the recently approved new concept of Russia's foreign policy," Putin said at a ceremony of the presentation of credentials of new foreign ambassadors.

The new concept of Russian foreign policy sets out a system of views on Russia's national interest "in the complex, dynamically changing world," and outlines the main goals and objectives, as well as key areas of work for the country's diplomacy, Putin noted.