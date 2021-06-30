Russia has invited the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, and expects his visit to Moscow to take place in July, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia has invited the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, and expects his visit to Moscow to take place in July, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have invited Mr. Pedersen to the Russian Federation on a regular visit, now we are agreeing on some dates, apparently, it will be already in July.

We will talk about everything in detail," Lavrov said at a press conference in Antalya following his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Lavrov added that the UN envoy should not "impose" his opinion on opposing sides in Syria but rather assist in reaching consensus.

"This is very difficult. There is a lot of mutual mistrust on both sides - both from the government and the opposition. But that's what diplomacy is for, to look for ways to overcome such problems and such barriers," Lavrov added.