Russia Expects Philippines, India To Approve Sputnik V Vaccine Soon - RDIF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:08 AM

Russia Expects Philippines, India to Approve Sputnik V Vaccine Soon - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Philippines and India are expected to approve Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks, the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

Sputnik V has been registered in 16 countries so far.

"We expect that Sputnik V will be registered in 25 countries by the end of next week. We hope that the Philippines will be among these countries. If we get the approval in February, we will be able to begin supplying for the Philippines in April, although the main supplies will be from May-June," Kirill Dmitriev said at a press conference.

Russia's sovereign wealth fund is also in touch with the Indian regulators, seeking to fast-track the vaccine's registration, the CEO said, adding that he expects this to happen in "February or March.

"

India is already among the countries which produce the Russian vaccine, along with Brazil and South Korea. The production will also begin in China soon.

Sputnik V was registered by the Russian government on August 11. The vaccine is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, which is commonly considered a well-researched technology. The latest interim results of Phase 3 clinical trials, as published in Lancet on Tuesday, established the vaccine's efficacy at 91.6 percent.

Countries that have registered Sputnik V to date include Russia, Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia, Guinea, Hungary, Iran, Palestine, Paraguay, Serbia, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. Registration applications were submitted to the European Union and the World Health Organization.

