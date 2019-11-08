UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects Resumption Of Dialogue On Korean Nuclear Issue - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:30 PM

Russia Expects Resumption of Dialogue on Korean Nuclear Issue - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russia expects to resume dialogue on the Korean Peninsula and pins hopes on contacts between the United States and North Korea, is ready to assist, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We hope that we will be able to resume dialogue on resolving the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula. Of course, in this connection, we primarily hope for the intensification of cooperation between Washington and Pyongyang. For our part, we have provided and will continue to provide the greatest possible assistance," Ryabkov said at the Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference.

For many years, the North Korean nuclear program has been causing concern of the global community, and the UN Security Council had to impose sanctions against Pyongyang.

After a series of missile and nuclear tests in 2017, North Korea announced the achievement of the program's objectives and readiness for denuclearization, implying the withdrawal of nuclear weapons from all over the Korean Peninsula and the receipt of security guarantees.

Since 2018, two US-North Korean summits, as well as four inter-Korean summits, have been held, at which the parties agreed to move towards the denuclearization and normalization of relations. However, both dialogues have stalled recently. Washington is demanding more decisive action from Pyongyang to renounce nuclear weapons, while North Korea, in turn, notes that the United States is not taking anything at all in response to its voluntary denuclearization steps.

