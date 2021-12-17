Russia Expects Serious Security Negotiations With US Soon - Foreign Ministry

Moscow looks forward to serious negotiations with Washington on the security projects proposed by Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Moscow looks forward to serious negotiations with Washington on the security projects proposed by Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She recalled that during a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 15, the US side received draft agreements between Russia and the United States on security guarantees and an agreement on security measures for Russia and NATO member states.

"The US side was given the necessary explanations of the logic of the Russian approach in a detailed form, and the corresponding arguments were presented. We expect that on the basis of our draft treaty and agreement, the United States will soon enter into serious negotiations with Russia on a critical issue for maintaining peace and stability," Zakharova said on Telegram.