Russia expects 'significant increase' in May deaths: Minister

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Russia is expected this month to register a spike in mortality rates amid the coronavirus epidemic, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

"There will be a significant mortality increase in May" despite doctors trying to "save the maximum number of patients," she said at a government meeting.