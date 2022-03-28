Russia Expects Success in Talks With Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the country expects the bilateral negotiations with Ukraine to be successful.

"We are interested in ensuring that these negotiations yield a result, such that will advance our critical goals, which are ”first and foremost” putting an end to civilian casualties in Donbas, which lasted for those long 10 years, while the entire progressive Western community kept silent, not making a single comment of criticism, even though everyone was watching as civilian infrastructure, hospitals, kindergartens, health clinics and residential buildings were bombed in Donbas," the Russian minister told Serbian media.