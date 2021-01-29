Russia Expects Switzerland to Maintain Dialogue Despite Third-Party Pressure - Ambassador Sergey Garmonin

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russia expects that Switzerland will further pursue an independent course in its foreign affairs that is not subject to external influence and will not succumb to pressure that demands the cessation of contacts with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin said in an interview with Sputnik.

The ambassador recalled that third countries' intervention in Russian-Swiss relations affected the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. In particular, the pipeline's construction was suspended a year ago after US sanctions forced Swiss offshore pipeline company Allseas to withdraw from the project.

"Nevertheless, we hope that Switzerland, as a sovereign state, will pursue an independent course in foreign affairs that is not subject to external influence.

We appreciate that Switzerland did not and does not yield to pressure from 'Russia's friends' demanding the cessation of contacts and ties with our country," Garmonin said.

The diplomat also said that Russian-Swiss relations were traditionally friendly and constructive, noting that the countries maintain a very intensive dialogue on the widest range of issues. Though the pandemic affected the schedule of bilateral contacts at various levels, the sides there expressed readiness to return to their previous rhythm, Garmonin said.

The ambassador added that the two countries were currently preparing to jointly celebrate the 75th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations, which is an excellent reason to look back, sum up the results and outline the ways for the further development of bilateral cooperation.