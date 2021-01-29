UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects Switzerland To Maintain Dialogue Despite Third-Party Pressure - Ambassador Sergey Garmonin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:15 PM

Russia Expects Switzerland to Maintain Dialogue Despite Third-Party Pressure - Ambassador Sergey Garmonin

Russia expects that Switzerland will further pursue an independent course in its foreign affairs that is not subject to external influence and will not succumb to pressure that demands the cessation of contacts with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin said in an interview with Sputni

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russia expects that Switzerland will further pursue an independent course in its foreign affairs that is not subject to external influence and will not succumb to pressure that demands the cessation of contacts with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin said in an interview with Sputnik.

The ambassador recalled that third countries' intervention in Russian-Swiss relations affected the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. In particular, the pipeline's construction was suspended a year ago after US sanctions forced Swiss offshore pipeline company Allseas to withdraw from the project.

"Nevertheless, we hope that Switzerland, as a sovereign state, will pursue an independent course in foreign affairs that is not subject to external influence.

We appreciate that Switzerland did not and does not yield to pressure from 'Russia's friends' demanding the cessation of contacts and ties with our country," Garmonin said.

The diplomat also said that Russian-Swiss relations were traditionally friendly and constructive, noting that the countries maintain a very intensive dialogue on the widest range of issues. Though the pandemic affected the schedule of bilateral contacts at various levels, the sides there expressed readiness to return to their previous rhythm, Garmonin said.

The ambassador added that the two countries were currently preparing to jointly celebrate the 75th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations, which is an excellent reason to look back, sum up the results and outline the ways for the further development of bilateral cooperation.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Nord Switzerland Gas From

Recent Stories

Europe awaits AstraZeneca approval as virus varian ..

37 seconds ago

Winter vacations in Malakand, upper areas extended ..

40 seconds ago

Turkey Hopes New US Administration Will Rejoin Ira ..

4 minutes ago

England Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Prisons ..

4 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows 53% of Russian Citizens Have Conf ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Experts Meet With Chinese Counterparts for 1st ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.