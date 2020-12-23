Russia Expects Syrian Constitutional Committee to Start Work on Constitution in January

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday expressed hope that the Syrian Constitutional Committee will begin substantive work on the constitution during its next meeting in January.

UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has said that the committee is set to reconvene from January 25-29.

"The last meeting, which ended on December 4, was very promising, as I say with cautious optimism, and we expect that the fifth session of the drafting commission, which is scheduled for the second half of January, will already be a transition stage to substantive work on the constitution," Lavrov said after talks with his Qatari counterpart, Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a UN-backed organization tasked with rewriting the middle Eastern country's constitution, comprising delegations from the national government, opposition, and civil society with a total of 150 members.

At the fourth round of talks from November 30 to December 4 in Geneva, the sides proposed basic principles that should be respected across the country.