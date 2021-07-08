UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects Syrian Constitutional Committee Meeting To Be Held Soon - Lavrentyev

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russia Expects Syrian Constitutional Committee Meeting to Be Held Soon - Lavrentyev

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - Russia expects that the United Nations will not be delaying holding the next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Meeting in Geneva, and it will be held in the near future, the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Thursday.

"We discussed in detail [with UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen] the work of his office, the difficulties that stand in the way, including the preparation of the sixth session of the constitutional committee. But we came to a common opinion and understanding, we encouraged Geir Pedersen to intensify his work ... and announce the convening of the sixth session of the constitutional committee in the very near future ... We expect that this work will not be delayed for too long," Lavrentyev said during a press conference after the Astana format meeting on Syria.

