Russia Expects Syrian Constitutional Committee To Be Formed Soon - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:07 PM

Moscow expects that a Syrian constitutional committee will be former in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Moscow expects that a Syrian constitutional committee will be former in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The work is ongoing, we hope that this issue [the formation of the constitutional committee] would be resolved in a positive way in the near future," Bogdanov said.

The diplomat added that Russia maintained contacts with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and other interested parties, first of all the Syrian government.�

