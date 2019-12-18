UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects To Complete Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Despite US Sanctions: Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

Russia expects to complete construction of the major Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea despite approval by the US Senate of sanctions against companies working on the project, the Kremlin said Wednesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Russia expects to complete construction of the major Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea despite approval by the US Senate of sanctions against companies working on the project, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"We expect that this project will be completed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, slamming the sanctions as a "violation of international law".

