Russia Expects To Continue Bilateral Cooperation With US On Information Security - Lavrov

Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russia Expects to Continue Bilateral Cooperation With US on Information Security - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Moscow expects that cooperation on information security with Washington will continue through bilateral channels, as was discussed at the June 16 Russia-US summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We expect, of course, that our cooperation on information security will continue through bilateral channels, including a productive dialogue on cybersecurity with the US side, as was discussed at the Geneva summit," Lavrov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

On Monday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a briefing that the US will not give advance warning about its strikes on targets in Russia in response to cyberattacks against the country.

The statement raised concerns from the Russian Foreign Ministry, which says it runs contrary to Geneva summit agreements.

Cybersecurity was one of the key issues at the top of the agenda during the Russia-US summit in Geneva last week in light of several high-profile hacking attacks committed recently against US infrastructure. While some claimed Russian involvement, Moscow has consistently said it has nothing to do with the cyberattacks.

